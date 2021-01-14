Florida Adds 13,720 New COVID Cases, Reports 222 More Virus-Related Deaths Thursday

Florida added more than 13,700 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 200.

The 13,720 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,531,192 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 217 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 23,613. Another 368 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, five more than were reported on Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

Despite the increases in cases and deaths, the positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 8.63% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been since December.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, dropped to 10.78%, also a low dating back to last month.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 336,749 cases Thursday, an increase of 2,532 since Wednesday, along with 4,500 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 155,066 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,351, along with 1,945 virus-related deaths, two more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 94,872 cases and 2,009 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 4,819 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 703,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 72,000 have received the second booster shot.