Florida Adds 15,019 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 110 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported just over 15,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 100.

The 15,019 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,713,589 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 106 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 26,360. An additional 435 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported on Friday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state dropped to 6.62% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, after reaching 14.46% on Friday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 370,642 cases Saturday, an increase of 2,505 since Friday, along with 4,845 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 172,082 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,373, along with 2,082 virus-related deaths, 11 more than Friday's total.

Palm Beach County had 106,691 cases and 2,166 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,332 cases and 40 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 1,948,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. Just over 296,700 have received the second booster shot.