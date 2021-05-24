Florida Adds 1,600 New Covid Cases, Reports 27 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just over 1,600 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by less than 30.

The 1,606 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,311,941 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 27 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 36,501. An additional 734 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Sunday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.75% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, the third-straight day it's been below 4%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.48% Monday, just above Sunday's rate of 5.39%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 498,953 cases on Monday, an increase of 396 since Sunday, along with a total of 6,372 COVID-related deaths, one more than the total reported Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 243,788 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 163, along with 3,051 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 147,786 total cases and 2,853 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 7,080 cases and 50 deaths.