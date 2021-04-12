Florida Adds 1,613 New Covid Cases, Reports 35 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 1,600 Monday, one of the lowest daily increases in months, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 35.

The 1,613 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,125,846 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health. The low amount of new cases coincided with a low amount of test results, 24,169 compared to 57,517 last Monday.

Another 35 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 34,056. An additional 664 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 8% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Sunday's reported 7.64% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.42%, also above Sunday's 9.78% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 461,041 cases on Monday, an increase of 388 since Sunday, along with a total of 5,980 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 223,356 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 204, along with 2,721 virus-related deaths, one more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 136,206 cases and 2,700 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.