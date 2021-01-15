Florida Adds 16,875 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports 188 More Virus-Related Deaths Friday

Florida added more than 16,800 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 180.

The 16,875 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,548,067 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 186 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 23,799. Another 370 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than were reported on Thursday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

After dropping below 9% on thursday, the positivity rate for new cases in the state was back up to 10.17% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was up to 12.63%, after dropping below 11% on Thursday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 339,434 cases Friday, an increase of 2,685 since Thursday, along with 4,528 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 156,452 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 1,386, along with 1,955 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Thursday's total.

Palm Beach County had 96,085 cases and 2,018 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 4,884 cases and 37 deaths.

Florida's daily vaccine report showed about 770,000 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination since the state started administering the vaccine in mid-December. About 80,000 have received the second booster shot.