Florida Adds 17,854 New COVID-19 Cases Friday, as Death Toll Reaches 48,276

Florida added over 17,800 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll reached 48,276.

The 17,854 new cases brought the state's seven-day average to 14,259 according to figures reported by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Florida's seven-day average had peaked at nearly 21,800 in mid-August.

Florida's official COVID-19-related death toll rose to 48,276 Friday, an increase of nearly 2,000 since last Friday, when there were 46,324 deaths. It can take up to several weeks for deaths to be confirmed and reported.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to drop, down to 12,262, according to the Florida Hospital Association. At this time last week, there were 14,279 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations had reached just under 17,000 in August but have been steadily declining. The past week has seen about an 11.5% drop in hospitalizations in the state.