Florida Adds 1,844 New COVID Cases, 43 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases and reported just over 40 new virus-related deaths Sunday.
The 1,844 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 716,459, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Sunday.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Deaths among Florida residents increased by 43 in Sunday's report, for a total of 14,671. Another 174 non-residents have died in the state to-date.
Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.
The positivity rate for new cases was 3.74,%, slightly below Saturday's 4.74% and the tenth consecutive day it was below 5%.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 172,205 cases, along with 3,334 COVID-related deaths.
In Broward County, there were 77,934 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 1,420 virus-related deaths.
Palm Beach County had 47,079 cases and 1,420 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,869 cases and 22 deaths.