Florida Adds 1,844 New COVID Cases, 43 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 1,800 new coronavirus cases and reported just over 40 new virus-related deaths Sunday.

The 1,844 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 716,459, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Sunday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 43 in Sunday's report, for a total of 14,671. Another 174 non-residents have died in the state to-date.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for new cases was 3.74,%, slightly below Saturday's 4.74% and the tenth consecutive day it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 172,205 cases, along with 3,334 COVID-related deaths.

In Broward County, there were 77,934 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 1,420 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 47,079 cases and 1,420 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,869 cases and 22 deaths.