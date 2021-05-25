Florida Adds 1,874 New Covid Cases, Reports 80 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just under 1,900 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 80.

The 1,874 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,313,815 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 80 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 36,581. An additional 735 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Monday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 499,201 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 248 since Monday, along with a total of 6,399 COVID-related deaths, 27 more than the total reported Monday.

In Broward County, there were 243,931 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 143, along with 3,060 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of nine.

Palm Beach County had 147,870 total cases and 2,855 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 7,081 cases and 50 deaths.