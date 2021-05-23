Florida Adds 2,069 New Covid Cases, Reports 11 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,000 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 10.

The 2,069 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,310,335 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Be prepared for the 2021 hurricane season! Download our our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts and alerts.

Another 11 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 36,474. An additional 733 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.91% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, the second day the positivity rate was below 4%, but slight up from Saturday's rate of 3.55%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 498,557 cases on Sunday, an increase of 463 since Saturday, along with a total of 6,371 COVID-related deaths, two more than the total reported Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 243,625 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 229, along with 3,052 virus-related deaths, two more than the total reported on Friday.

Palm Beach County had 147,733 total cases and 2,845 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 7,076 cases and 50 deaths.