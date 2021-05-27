Florida Adds 2,338 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 80 More Resident Deaths Thursday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by just over 2,300 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 80.

The 2,338 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,318,480 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 86 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the state's total to 36,733. An additional 736 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Wednesday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 3.20% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the sixth-straight day it's been below 4%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 4.06% Thursday, the third-straight day that rate has been below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 499,956 cases on Thursday, an increase of 444 since Wednesday, along with a total of 6,412 COVID-related deaths, 11 more than the total reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 244,358 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 228, along with 3,067 virus-related deaths, a single-day increase of three.

Palm Beach County had 148,119 total cases and 2,873 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 7,085 cases and 50 deaths.

