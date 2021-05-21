Florida Adds 2,371 New Covid Cases, Reports 94 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,300 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 90.

The 2,371 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,304,860 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 94 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 36,441. An additional 731 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, two more than Thursday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.55% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, after it dropped below 4% Thursday, the first time that's happened in several months.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.51% Friday, above Thursday's rate of 4.86%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 497,371 cases on Friday, an increase of 410 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,363 COVID-related deaths, 19 more than the total reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 243,045 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 157, along with 3,045 virus-related deaths, two more than the total reported on Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 147,408 total cases and 2,845 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 7,058 cases and 50 deaths.