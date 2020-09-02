Florida Adds 2,400 New Coronavirus Cases, 127 More Virus-Related Deaths

What to Know Florida reported just over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The state also reported 127 more virus-related deaths

The positivity rate for new cases in the state has been below 10% for three weeks

Florida added just over 2,400 more coronavirus cases Wednesday, a day after a large dump of nearly 75,000 test results from a private lab skewed the state's figures.

The 2,402 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 633,442, according to the report released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

The state had reported 7,569 cases on Tuesday after Quest Diagnostics released the backlog of results, including some that dated back to April. The company blamed the delay on a technical issue.

Florida also reported 127 more virus-related deaths Wednesday, though many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

Of the 127 new resident deaths confirmed Wednesday, 17 occurred in July or earlier. The number of dead on one day in the state peaked on July 23, at 202. In August, so far, the deadliest day has been August 5, when 186 deaths were confirmed.

To-date, the deaths of 11,501 Florida residents are COVID-related, while 150 non-resident deaths have been attributed to the virus in the state.

The percent of all tests coming back positive in the latest report was 7.67%. When retesting of those previously positive are excluded, the new case rate was 5.63%, the third straight week it has remained below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County had 159,400 total COVID-19 cases and 2,554 virus-related deaths Wednesday. Broward had 72,371 cases and 1,197 deaths.

The share of new coronavirus tests producing positives has fallen in Miami-Dade to 5.3%, the lowest in almost three months. Broward’s new case rate was 4.6%, the sixth straight day below 5%.