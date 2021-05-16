Florida Adds 2,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 19 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 2,400 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 19.
The 2,482 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,292,004 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 19 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 36,075. Only two deaths were reported in South Florida, both of which were in Miami-Dade.
An additional 723 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.36% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, the seventh day in a row where the rate fell below 5%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.86%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 494,903 cases on Sunday, an increase of 529 since Saturday, along with a total of 6,304 COVID-related deaths, just two more than were reported Saturday.
In Broward County, there were 242,014 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 249. The number of deaths remained at 3,011.
Palm Beach County had 146,715 total cases and 2,816 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 7,038 cases and 49 deaths. Both counties reported zero deaths Sunday.