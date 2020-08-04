Florida Adds 245 More Coronavirus-Related Deaths, 5,446 New Cases

What to Know Florida reported 245 new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, the third-highest one-day jump on record

The number of Florida residents' deaths related to coronavirus is now at 7,402

Miami-Dade and Broward have combined for nearly 2,500 deaths

Confirmed deaths of Florida residents linked to COVID-19 returned to last week’s record-setting pace, with 245 new deaths added to the toll in Tuesday’s report from the state Department of Health.

The number is the third-highest one-day jump on record and brings the total resident deaths to 7,402. An additional 124 non-residents have also died in Florida.

Reporting is delayed while the state confirms the deaths are COVID-related, so many deaths occurred days or even weeks earlier.

Another 5,446 COVID-19 cases were also confired in Tuesday's report, bringing the state's total to 497,330.

As testing centers closed in anticipation of a weekend tropical storm or hurricane, testing results volume has plummeted since Sunday to levels not seen since soon after the July Fourth holiday. Tuesday's report included results from just 56,533 tests, compared to more than 100,000 that were reported Saturday.

After two straight days below 10%, the positivity rate for new cases in the state rose to 10.88% Tuesday. The positivity rate for all tests in Tuesday's report was also higher, at 14.17%.

But when the last seven days of tests results are examined, the positivity rate has declined to 14.6% from 15.6% one week ago.

The median age of people who tested positive in Tuesday's results was 42, about the average age of cases for the past two weeks. Statewide, more than 3,790,000 people have been tested for COVID-19.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose Tuesday by more than 1,100, to 124,759, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 30, to 1,724.

In Broward County, there were 58,953 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 400, along with 765 virus-related deaths, 17 more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 34,929 cases and 861 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,389 cases and 13 deaths.