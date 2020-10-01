Florida Adds 2,628 New COVID Cases, 130 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,600 new coronavirus cases and reported over 130 new virus-related deaths Thursday.

The 2,628 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 709,144, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Thursday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 129 in Thursday's report, for a total of 14,444. Another 175 non-residents have died in the state to-date, four more than Wednesday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 5.98%, slightly below Wednesday's 6.35% rate.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.65%, and has been below 5% for seven of the past eight days.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 170,882 cases, an increase of about 480 since Wednesday, along with 3,284 COVID-related deaths, an increase of five since Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 77,433 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 215, along with 1,406 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 46,698 cases and 1,383 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,855 cases and 22 deaths.