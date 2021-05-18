Florida Adds 2,800 New Covid Cases, Reports 94 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,800 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 90.
The 2,805 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,296,785 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 94 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 36,227. An additional 727 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than Monday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.56% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, the ninth day in a row it has been below 5%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.86%, below Monday's rate of 6.30%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 495,921 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 554 since Monday, along with a total of 6,333 COVID-related deaths, 14 more than were reported Monday.
In Broward County, there were 242,417 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 218, along with 3,026 virus-related deaths, 14 more than the total reported on Monday.
Palm Beach County had 146,951 total cases and 2,827 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 7,040 cases and 49 deaths.