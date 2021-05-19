Florida Adds 2,811 New Covid Cases, Reports 44 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 2,800 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 40.
The 2,811 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,299,596 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 44 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 36,271. An additional 728 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, one more than Monday's total. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.16% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, the 10th day in a row it has been below 5%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 5.28%, the second day in a row it was below 6%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 496,422 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 501 since Tuesday, along with a total of 6,334 COVID-related deaths, one more than was reported Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 242,635 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 218, along with 3,031 virus-related deaths, five more than the total reported on Tuesday.
Palm Beach County had 147,116 total cases and 2,832 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 7,049 cases and 49 deaths.