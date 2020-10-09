Florida Adds 2,900 New Coronavirus Cases, 118 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases Friday, as the state confirmed another 118 virus-related deaths.

The 2,908 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 728,921, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

The state's official death toll was at 15,372 Friday, according to the report. That figure includes 15,186 Florida resident deaths, an increase of 118 since Thursday, as well as 186 non-resident deaths.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Friday was 5.13%, slightly below Thursday's rate of 5.53%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.13%, also slightly below Thursday's rate, which was 4.57%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade's new case positivity rate over the last week dipped to 4.5%, the lowest in two weeks. Broward’s rate has remained at around 3% for two weeks.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 174,112 cases, an increase of about 400 since Thursday, along with 3,409 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 22 since Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 78,795 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 180, along with 1,455 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 47,648 cases and 1,425 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,927 cases and 24 deaths.