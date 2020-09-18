Florida Adds 3,200 New COVID Cases, But Positivity Rate Remains Below 5% for 7 Days Straight

Florida added over 3,200 new coronavirus cases Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll continued to climb but its positivity rate remained stable.

The 3,204 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 677,660, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Friday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 139, with 13,225 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 162 non-residents have died in the state, one more than Thursday's total.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Friday was 5.33%, slightly down from Thursday and the seventh day in a row that number was below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.18%, the seventh day in a row it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 165,980 cases, an increase of about 385 since Thursday, along with 3,027 COVID-related deaths, 50 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 75,266 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 215, along with 1,317 virus-related deaths, six more than Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 44,906 cases and 1,272 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 1,801 cases and 22 deaths.