Florida Adds 3,255 New COVID Cases, 147 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added over 3,200 new coronavirus cases Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll continued to climb.

The 3,255 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 674,456, according to the report released by the state's Department of Health Thursday.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 147, with 13,086 Floridians dying from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 161 non-residents have died in the state.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 5.68%, slightly down from Wednesday and the sixth day in a row that number was below 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.46%, the sixth day in a row it was below 5%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 165,595 cases, an increase of about 450 since Wednesday, along with 2,977 COVID-related deaths, 22 more than were reported Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 75,048 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 215, along with 1,311 virus-related deaths, 14 more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 44,683 cases and 1,254 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,799 cases and 22 deaths.