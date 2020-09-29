Florida Adds 3,266 Coronavirus Cases, 106 More Virus-Related Deaths

A day after the state added fewer than 800 new coronavirus cases and just a handful of virus-related deaths, Florida on Tuesday reported more than 3,200 new cases and over 100 more deaths.

The 3,266 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 704,568, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Tuesday.

Deaths among Florida residents increased by 106 in Tuesday's report, for a total of 14,143. Another 170 non-residents have died in the state to-date.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 6.67%, breaking a string of five straight days under 6%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.01%, after five straight days of being below 5%.

The report released Tuesday accounted for 70,893 tests, well above Monday's 20,991 tests.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 170,086 cases, an increase of about 620 since Monday, along with 3,243 COVID-related deaths, a one-day increase of 15.

In Broward County, there were 77,122 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,384 virus-related deaths, four more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 46,485 cases and 1,350 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,845 cases and 22 deaths.