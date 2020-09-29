Florida Adds 3,266 Coronavirus Cases, 106 More Virus-Related Deaths

A day after the state added fewer than 800 new coronavirus cases and just a handful of virus-related deaths, Florida on Tuesday reported more than 3,200 new cases and over 100 more deaths.
The 3,266 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 704,568, according to the daily report released by the state's Department of Health Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Deaths among Florida residents increased by 106 in Tuesday's report, for a total of 14,143. Another 170 non-residents have died in the state to-date.
Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.
The positivity rate for all cases reported Tuesday was 6.67%, breaking a string of five straight days under 6%.
The positivity rate of new cases was 5.01%, after five straight days of being below 5%.
The report released Tuesday accounted for 70,893 tests, well above Monday's 20,991 tests.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 170,086 cases, an increase of about 620 since Monday, along with 3,243 COVID-related deaths, a one-day increase of 15.
In Broward County, there were 77,122 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 250, along with 1,384 virus-related deaths, four more than Monday.
Palm Beach County had 46,485 cases and 1,350 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,845 cases and 22 deaths.