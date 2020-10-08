Florida Adds 3,300 New Coronavirus Cases, 170 More Virus-Related Deaths

Florida added more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state confirmed another 170 virus-related deaths.

The 3,306 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 726,013, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

The state's official death toll was at 15,254 Thursday, according to the report. That figure includes 15,068 Florida resident deaths, an increase of 164 since Wednesday, as well as 186 non-resident deaths, six more than were reported Wednesday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Thursday was 5.54%, slightly above Wednesday's rate of 5.33%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 4.57%, also slightly above Wednesday's rate, which was 4.11%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 173,721 cases, an increase of about 440 since Wednesday, along with 3,387 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 19 since Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 78,614 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 240, along with 1,443 virus-related deaths, three more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 47,525 cases and 1,416 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 1,914 cases and 23 deaths.