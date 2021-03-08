Florida Adds 3,312 New COVID-19 Cases Monday, as State Reports Over 80 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 3,300 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 80.
The 3,312 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,948,307 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 81 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 31,764. An additional 585 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.95% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Sunday's rate of 5.83%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.66%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 420,340 cases on Monday, an increase of 861 since Sunday, along with 5,560 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of two.
In Broward County, there were 200,139 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 496, along with 2,477 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Sunday's total.
Palm Beach County had 123,520 cases and 2,522 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,005 cases and 46 deaths.