Florida Adds 3,356 New Covid Cases, Over 140 More Virus-Related Deaths Thursday

Florida added more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as the state confirmed over 140 more virus-related deaths.

The 3,356 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 744,988, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

With 141 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 15,736. Another 196 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state, three more than were reported Wednesday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases in Thursday's report was 6.70%, an increase over Wednesday's 6.65% rate and the fourth day in a row that figure has increased.

The positivity rate of new cases was 5.20%, slightly below Wednesday's rate of 5.39%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 176,809 cases, an increase of about 540 since Wednesday, along with 3,501 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 16 since Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 80,112 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 235, along with 1,492 virus-related deaths, eight more than Wednesday.

Palm Beach County had 48,496 cases and 1,472 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 2,002 cases and 24 deaths.