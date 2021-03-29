Florida Adds 3,374 New Covid Cases, Reports 69 More Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 3,300 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 60.
The 3,374 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,047,379 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 69 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 33,247. An additional 644 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.58% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, the fourth-straight day it has increased.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, jumped to 10.09%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 443,207 cases on Monday, an increase of 870 since Sunday, along with a total of 5,815 COVID-related deaths, an increase of one since Sunday.
In Broward County, there were 213,158 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 517, along with 2,629 virus-related deaths, five more than Sunday's total.
Palm Beach County had 130,904 cases and 2,644 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,397 cases and 48 deaths.