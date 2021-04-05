Florida Adds 3,480 New Covid Cases, Reports 36 More Resident Deaths Monday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 3,500 Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 36.

The 3,480 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,085,306 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 36 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the state's total to 33,710. An additional 654 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.37% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Sunday's 7.03% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 10.09%, the second time in the past two weeks it has creeped above 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 451,829 cases on Monday, an increase of 810 since Sunday, along with a total of 5,917 COVID-related deaths, with no increase since Sunday.

In Broward County, there were 218,184 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 404, along with 2,701 virus-related deaths, with no increase since Sunday.

Palm Beach County had 133,571 cases and 2,672 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 6,531 cases and 49 deaths.