Florida Adds 3,500 New Covid Cases, Reports 71 More Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by more than 3,500 Friday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 70.

The 3,590 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,286,203 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 71 new virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the state's total to 36,000. An additional 719 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 4.15% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, a drop from Thursday's 4.39% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 493,723 cases on Friday, an increase of 716 since Thursday, along with a total of 6,290 COVID-related deaths, 12 more than were reported Thursday.

In Broward County, there were 241,476 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 344, along with 3,002 virus-related deaths, 16 more than were reported on Thursday.

Palm Beach County had 146,329 total cases and 2,815 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 7,030 cases and 49 deaths.