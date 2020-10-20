Florida Adds 3,662 COVID Cases, as State's Positivity Rates Showing Increases

What to Know Florida reported 3,662 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, pushing the state's total to 760,389

Florida added more than 3,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's positivity rates were showing increases not seen in weeks.

The 3,662 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 760,389, according to the daily report from the state's department of health.

Over the last week, Florida has added an average of more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases a day, the highest number since Labor Day.

With 84 more virus-related deaths among Florida residents, the total rose to 16,105. Another 203 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state, two more than were reported Monday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

As cases once again are starting to increase, the share of tests coming back positive was also increasing.

The 6.17% new case positivity in Tuesday's report is the highest in nearly two months and brings the weekly rate to its highest ever since the week of Labor Day.

The percent positivity of all cases in Tuesday's report also showed an increase, up to 7.69%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 179,286 cases, an increase of about 560 since Monday, along with 3,561 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 14 since Monday.

In Broward County, there were 81,537 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 260, along with 1,517 virus-related deaths, two more than Monday.

Palm Beach County had 49,298 cases and 1,510 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 2,093 cases and 25 deaths.