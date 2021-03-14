Florida Adds 3,699 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, as State Reports 30 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,699 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 30.

The new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,976,808 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 30 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 32,255. An additional 605 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.69% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Saturday's 5.14%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.79%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 426,900 cases on Sunday, an increase of 751 since Saturday, along with 5,660 COVID-related deaths, an increase of nine since Saturday.

In Broward County, there were 203,832 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 496, along with 2,547 virus-related deaths, six more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 125,866 cases and 2,546 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,116 cases and 47 deaths.