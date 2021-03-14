Florida Adds 3,699 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, as State Reports 30 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 3,699 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 30.
The new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,976,808 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 30 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 32,255. An additional 605 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.69% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, an increase from Saturday's 5.14%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.79%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 426,900 cases on Sunday, an increase of 751 since Saturday, along with 5,660 COVID-related deaths, an increase of nine since Saturday.
In Broward County, there were 203,832 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 496, along with 2,547 virus-related deaths, six more than Saturday's total.
Palm Beach County had 125,866 cases and 2,546 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,116 cases and 47 deaths.