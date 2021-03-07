Florida Adds 4,098 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, as State Reports 63 More Resident Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,000 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 60.

The 4,098 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,944,995 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 63 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 31,683. An additional 583 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.84% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, a jump up from Saturday's 4.91% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 419,479 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,068 since Saturday, along with 5,558 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of four.

In Broward County, there were 199,643 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 648, along with 2,465 virus-related deaths, 10 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 123,304 cases and 2,510 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 5,986 cases and 46 deaths.