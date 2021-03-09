Florida Adds 4,426 New COVID-19 Cases Tuesday, as State Reports 125 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,400 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 120.

The 4,426 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,952,733 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 125 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 31,889. An additional 592 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, seven more than were reported Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.87% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Monday's rate of 5.96%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 7.56%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 421,433 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,093 since Monday, along with 5,612 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 52.

In Broward County, there were 200,688 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 549, along with 2,484 virus-related deaths, seven more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 123,778 cases and 2,523 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,023 cases and 46 deaths.