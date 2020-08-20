Florida Adds 4,555 New Coronavirus Cases But Positivity Rates Continue to Drop

What to Know Florida reported 4,555 new COVID-19 cases and nearly 120 new virus-related deaths Thursday

Positivity rates continued to drop to their lowest levels in two months

In South Florida, Miami-Dade continued to show progress, with 9.7% of new tests coming back positive

Florida added more than 4,500 new coronavirus cases Thursday, as positivity rates in the state continued to drop to their lowest levels in two months.

With 4,555 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, Florida's total reached 588,602, according to the latest report from the state Department of Health.

Deaths confirmed by the state increased by 117, as 10,049 Floridians have died from COVID-related causes to-date. Another 137 non-residents have died in the state, two more than were reported Wednesday.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The share of all tests coming back positive in the results released Thursday was 9.98% the first time it has fallen below 10% since June. When resetting of those already positive is excluded, the new case rate was 6.78%, also the lowest dating back to June and continuing a decline that began in late July.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade continued to show progress, with 9.7% of new tests coming back positive. Broward’s rate ticked up for one day, to 7.3%, but continues to trend downward when examined over several days.

Miami-Dade County's case total rose Thursday by more than 1,000, to 149,162, and the county's virus-related deaths rose by 19, to 2,185.

In Broward County, there were 68,068 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 500, along with 1,051 virus-related deaths, two more than Wednesday.