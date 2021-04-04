Florida Adds 4,794 New Covid Cases, Reports 22 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,500 Sunday, as the state's virus related death toll rose over 20.
The 4,794 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,081,826 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 22 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 33,674. An additional 654 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.02% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly higher than Saturday's 6.3% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 451,019 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,128 since Saturday, along with a total of 5,917 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 17 since Saturday.
In Broward County, there were 217,780 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 720, along with 2,701 virus-related deaths, 2 more than Saturday's total.
Palm Beach County had 133,286 cases and 2,661 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,523 cases and 49 deaths.