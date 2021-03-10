Florida Adds 4,853 New COVID-19 Cases Wednesday, as State Reports 59 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 4,800 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 59.
The 4,853 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,957,586 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 59 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the total to 31,948. An additional 595 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, three more than were reported Tuesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.21% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, below Tuesday's rate of 5.81%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.88%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 422,540 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 1,107 since Tuesday, along with 5,619 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of seven.
In Broward County, there were 201,261 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 573, along with 2,512 virus-related deaths, 28 more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 124,230 cases and 2,528 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,038 cases and 47 deaths.