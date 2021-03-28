Florida Adds 4,943 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by nearly 5,000 Sunday as the state's virus-related deaths toll rose by more than 30.

The 4,943 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,044,005 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 36 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 33,178. An additional 641 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.8% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Saturday's 6.27% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 442,337 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,062 since Saturday, along with 5,814 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 17.

Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.82%, a slight jump from the previous day's 5.23% rate.

In Broward County, there were 212,641 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 706, along with 2,624 virus-related deaths, one more than Saturday.

Broward's positivity rate was 7.21% Saturday, a jump from the previous day's 6.78% rate.

Palm Beach County had 130,727 cases and 2,635 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,382 cases and 48 deaths.