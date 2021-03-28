Florida Adds 4,943 COVID-19 Cases, 36 Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by nearly 5,000 Sunday as the state's virus-related deaths toll rose by more than 30.
The 4,943 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,044,005 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.
Another 36 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 33,178. An additional 641 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date.
Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.8% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Saturday's 6.27% rate.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 442,337 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,062 since Saturday, along with 5,814 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 17.
Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.82%, a slight jump from the previous day's 5.23% rate.
In Broward County, there were 212,641 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 706, along with 2,624 virus-related deaths, one more than Saturday.
Broward's positivity rate was 7.21% Saturday, a jump from the previous day's 6.78% rate.
Palm Beach County had 130,727 cases and 2,635 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 6,382 cases and 48 deaths.