Florida Adds 5,062 New Covid Cases, Reports 91 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,000 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.
The 5,062 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,052,441 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 91 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 33,338. An additional 645 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.36% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, after it reached 7.55% on Monday.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was down to 8.05%, after jumping to 10.08% on Monday.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 444,487 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,280 since Monnday, along with a total of 5,845 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 30 since Monday.
In Broward County, there were 213,880 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 722, along with 2,634 virus-related deaths, five more than Monday's total.
Palm Beach County had 131,235 cases and 2,645 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,414 cases and 48 deaths.