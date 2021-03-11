Florida Adds 5,065 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, as State Reports 92 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,000 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.
The 5,065 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,962,651 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Another 92 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 32,040. An additional 599 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.00% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the eighth day in a row it was below 6%.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.51%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 423,714 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,174 since Wednesday, along with 5,619 COVID-related deaths, the same number as Wednesday.
In Broward County, there were 201,969 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 708, along with 2,520 virus-related deaths, eight more than Wednesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 124,636 cases and 2,535 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,059 cases and 47 deaths.