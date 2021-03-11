Florida Adds 5,065 New COVID-19 Cases Thursday, as State Reports 92 More Deaths

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,000 Thursday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by over 90.

The 5,065 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,962,651 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 92 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Thursday, bringing the total to 32,040. An additional 599 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, four more than were reported Wednesday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.00% in Thursday's department of health coronavirus report, the eighth day in a row it was below 6%.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 6.51%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 423,714 cases on Thursday, an increase of 1,174 since Wednesday, along with 5,619 COVID-related deaths, the same number as Wednesday.

In Broward County, there were 201,969 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 708, along with 2,520 virus-related deaths, eight more than Wednesday's total.

Palm Beach County had 124,636 cases and 2,535 virus-related deaths Thursday, while Monroe County had 6,059 cases and 47 deaths.