Florida Adds 5,065 New Covid Cases, Reports Over 90 More Virus Deaths Saturday

Florida reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 90.

The 5,065 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,868,773 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 93 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 29,906. An additional 528 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of two since Saturday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.32% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, the lowest it's been in over two weeks and the 13th day in a row it has been at or below 7%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 402,265 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,128 since Saturday, along with 5,290 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 10.

In Broward County, there were 189,833 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 708, along with 2,340 virus-related deaths, 16 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 117,559 cases and 2,394 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,688 cases and 44 deaths.