Florida Adds 5,266 New Coronavirus Cases, as Death Toll Reaches 3,447

What to Know Florida added 5,266 new COVID-19 cases Monday, after a record-breaking weekend that saw more than 18,000 new cases

The state's virus-related death toll increased by 28 Monday, for a total of 3,447

Miami-Dade and Broward have now combined for more than 50,000 cases

Florida added more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll continued to rise.

The 5,266 new COVID-19 cases brought the state's total to 146,341, according to figures released by the Florida Department of Health.

Monday's total comes two days after the state had set its daily record for new cases, with 9,585.

The state has seen a huge increase in cases in the past week, with more than 46,000 confirmed in that span of time.

The percent positivity for the cases reported Monday was 13.67%. It was the fourth day in a row the rate was over 12%.

Statewide, more than 1,914,000 people have been tested for COVID-19. More than 14,300 hospitalizations for COVID-19 have been reported in Florida to-date.

Another 28 new deaths related to the virus were confirmed Monday, bringing the state's total to 3,447.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County's case total rose to 35,22, and the county's virus-related deaths were at 975 Monday. The median age for cases in the county was 46 and the overall percent positive for cases was 11.4%.

In Broward County, there were 15,045 COVID-19 cases reported, along with 382 virus-related deaths. Broward's median age for cases was 42, while the overall percent positive was 7.8%

Palm Beach County had 13,711 cases and 503 deaths. Monroe County had 236 cases and 4 reported deaths.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a news conference on Sunday in Pensacola that interactions among young people are driving the surge in confirmed cases.

The median age for cases reported Monday was 37, and has been 37 or younger for each day in the past two weeks. DeSantis said the median age had been in the 60s in March and April.

DeSantis said he worried that younger people who live with older relatives may infect those in groups who can get more severely ill with COVID-19. Numbers are showing that since the spike in cases began to show.

"For these younger groups they need to be thinking about who they are coming into contact with who may be in the more vulnerable groups,” DeSantis said.

Meanwhile, beaches in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe county were set to close for the Fourth of July weekend amid concerns over the increase in COVID-19 cases.