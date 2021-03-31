Florida Adds 5,294 New Covid Cases, Reports 87 More Resident Deaths Wednesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by nearly 5,300 Wednesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 87.
The 5,294 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,057,735 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 87 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 33,425. An additional 647 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.67% in Wednesday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight increase from Tuesday's 6.35% rate.
The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.27%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 445,464 cases on Wednesday, an increase of 977 since Tuesday, along with a total of 5,855 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 10 since Tuesday.
In Broward County, there were 214,599 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 719, along with 2,656 virus-related deaths, 22 more than Tuesday's total.
Palm Beach County had 131,581 cases and 2,649 virus-related deaths Wednesday, while Monroe County had 6,428 cases and 48 deaths.