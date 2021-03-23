Florida Adds 5,302 COVID-19 Cases, 41 Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,300 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll among residents rose by 41.
The 5,302 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,016,513 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health
Another 41 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 32,820. An additional 629 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.47% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 436,394 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,259 since Monday, along with a total of 5,742 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 14.
In Broward County, there were 209,170 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 708, along with 2,603 virus-related deaths, six more than Monday's total.
Palm Beach County had 128,620 cases and 2,602 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,264 cases and 48 deaths.