Florida Adds 5,302 COVID-19 Cases, 41 Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by over 5,300 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll among residents rose by 41.

The 5,302 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,016,513 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Another 41 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 32,820. An additional 629 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.47% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 436,394 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,259 since Monday, along with a total of 5,742 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 14.

In Broward County, there were 209,170 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 708, along with 2,603 virus-related deaths, six more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 128,620 cases and 2,602 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,264 cases and 48 deaths.