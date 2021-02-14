Florida Adds 5,400 New Covid Cases, Reports 96 More Virus Deaths Sunday

Florida reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by 96.

The 5,436 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,827,373 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 96 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 28,779. An additional 496 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.97% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Saturday's 6.44% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 393,971 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,129 since Saturday, along with 5,170 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 29.

In Broward County, there were 184,772 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 663, along with 2,256 virus-related deaths, 17 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 114,467 cases and 2,322 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 5,580 cases and 42 deaths.