Florida Adds 5,459 New COVID-19 Cases Saturday, as State Reports Over 110 More Deaths

Florida reported more than 5,400 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 110.
The 5,459 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,903,682 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.
Another 110 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Saturday, bringing the total to 30,734. An additional 546 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.
The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.61% in Saturday's department of health coronavirus report, the fourth straight day it has been below 6%.
In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 409,216 cases on Saturday, an increase of 1,120 since Friday, along with 5,422 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 26.
In Broward County, there were 194,236 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 676, along with 2,374 virus-related deaths, five more than Friday's total.
Palm Beach County had 120,322 cases and 2,455 virus-related deaths Saturday, while Monroe County had 5,822 cases and 46 deaths.