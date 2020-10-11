Florida Adds 5,500 New Coronavirus Cases Sunday Following Data Mix-Up

Florida added more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday following a mix-up that prevented coronavirus data from being released on Saturday.

The 5,570 new COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 734,491, according to the report from state's Department of Health.

The state's official death toll was at 15,552 Sunday: that figure includes 15,364 Florida resident deaths, an increase of 178 since Friday, as well as 188 non-resident deaths.

Many deaths reported by the state happened days or weeks earlier, as it takes time to confirm causes of death.

The positivity rate for all cases reported Sunday was 4.44%, and the rate for cases that would have been reported Saturday reached 9.24%.

The positivity rate of new cases was 3.47% for Sunday and 7.88% for Saturday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 175,118 cases, an increase of about 1,400 since Friday, along with 3,439 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 52 since Friday.

Broward County had 79,332 COVID-19 cases reported, an increase of about 500 since Friday, along with 1,467 virus-related deaths, 12 more than Friday.

Palm Beach County had 47,955 cases and 1,446 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 1,958 cases and 24 deaths.