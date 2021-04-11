Florida Adds 5,520 New Covid Cases, Reports 7 More Resident Deaths Sunday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,500 Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by seven.

The 5,520 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,124,233 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another seven virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Sunday, bringing the state's total to 34,021. The number of hospitalizations totaled 86,969..

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.65% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, the highest it's been since March 28.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 460,653 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,160 since Saturday, along with a total of 5,981 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of 12.

In Broward County, there were 223,152 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 707, along with 2,720 virus-related deaths.

Palm Beach County had 136,108 cases and 2,690 virus-related deaths Sunday while Monroe County had 6,642 cases and 50 deaths.