Florida Adds 5,539 New COVID-19 Cases Sunday, as State Reports Over 115 More Deaths

Florida reported more than 5,500 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 115.

The 5,539 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,909,221 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 118 virus-related deaths among Florida resident deaths were reported Sunday, bringing the total to 30,852. An additional 554 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.4% in Sunday's department of health coronavirus report, a slight jump up from Saturday's 5.61% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 410,717 cases on Sunday, an increase of 1,501 since Saturday, along with 5,429 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 7.

In Broward County, there were 194,992 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 756, along with 2,390 virus-related deaths, 16 more than Saturday's total.

Palm Beach County had 120,735 cases and 2,457 virus-related deaths Sunday, while Monroe County had 5,857 cases and 46 deaths.