Florida Adds 5,556 New Covid Cases, Reports 70 More Resident Deaths Tuesday

Florida's confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by more than 5,500 Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll rose by 70.

The 5,556 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,090,862 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 70 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 33,780. An additional 654 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 6.89% in Tuesday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly below Monday's 7.34% rate.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was 8.51%, after reaching 10.08% on Monday.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 453,345 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,516 since Monday, along with a total of 5,924 COVID-related deaths, a single day increase of seven.

In Broward County, there were 218,973 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 789, along with 2,706 virus-related deaths, five more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 133,836 cases and 2,676 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 6,533 cases and 49 deaths.