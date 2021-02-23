Florida Adds 5,600 New Covid Cases Tuesday, as State Reports Over 150 More Deaths

Florida reported more than 5,600 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by more than 150.

The 5,610 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,878,533 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 148 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Tuesday, bringing the total to 30,213. An additional 536 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of six since Monday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 404,499 cases on Tuesday, an increase of 1,240 since Monday, along with 5,338 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 24.

In Broward County, there were 191,065 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 701, along with 2,352 virus-related deaths, three more than Monday's total.

Palm Beach County had 118,151 cases and 2,414 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 5,721 cases and 46 deaths.