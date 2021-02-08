Florida Adds 5,737 New COVID-19 Cases, Reports Over 120 More Virus Deaths Monday

Florida reported more than 5,700 new COVID-19 cases Monday, as the state's virus-related death toll increased by over 120.

The 5,737 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 1,783,720 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health.

Another 120 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Monday, bringing the total to 27,816. An additional 472 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, an increase of seven since Sunday. Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 7.37% in Monday's department of health coronavirus report, slightly above Sunday's rate of 6.80% but the fourth-straight day it was below 8%.

The positivity rate for all cases, including people who have already been tested, was up to 10.42%, after three-straight days below 10%.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 384,971 cases on Monday, an increase of 1,370 since Sunday, along with 5,039 COVID-related deaths, a single-day increase of 28.

In Broward County, there were 179,745 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 797, along with 2,185 virus-related deaths, 16 more than Sunday's total.

Palm Beach County had 111,437 cases and 2,269 virus-related deaths Monday, while Monroe County had 5,487 cases and 42 deaths.