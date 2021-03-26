Florida Adds 5,750 COVID-19 Cases, 159 Resident Deaths Friday

Florida's COVID-19 case count increased by more than 5,700 Friday as the state's virus-related death toll rose by more than 160.

The 5,750 new confirmed COVID-19 cases brought Florida's total to 2,033,179 since the outbreak began, according to figures released by the state's department of health coronavirus report.

Another 159 virus-related deaths among Florida residents were reported Friday, bringing the total to 33,116. An additional 640 non-resident deaths have been confirmed in the state to-date, eight more than Thursday.

Most of the newly confirmed deaths occurred days or weeks earlier.

The positivity rate for new cases in the state was 5.69% in Friday's department of health coronavirus report, very slightly above Thursday's 5.58% rate.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade County reached 439,970 cases on Friday, an increase of 1,266 since Thursday, along with 5,792 COVID-related deaths, an increase of 25.

Miami-Dade's county positivity rate was 5.23%, a slight drop from the previous day's 5.45% rate.

In Broward County, there were 211,231 total COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of 769, along with 2,614 virus-related deaths.

Broward's positivity rate was 6.78% Friday, nearly a full point higher than Thursday's 5.87% rate.

Palm Beach County had 129,904 cases and 2,635 virus-related deaths Friday, while Monroe County had 6,328 cases and 48 deaths.